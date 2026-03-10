UCL: Osimhen Shines As Galatasaray Defeat Liverpool 1-0

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray will take a 1-0 lead to Anfield next week after defeating Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Galatasaray player, Mario Lemina, was the matchwinner as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night, March 10.

The midfielder’s first-half header from an Osimhen’s cross split the two sides at Rams Park in what was a thrilling encounter that saw a combined four big chances, 30 shots and two disallowed goals.

Florian Wirtz missed a golden opportunity after 104 seconds, firing wide after Lemina played the ball straight to him. The Galatasaray midfielder made a better impact at the other end as he headed in from close range after a well-worked corner.

Wirtz squandered another chance soon after, following good build-up play from Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alex Mac Allister, while Giorgi Marmardashvili made two excellent saves to deny Noa Lang and Davinson Sanchez.

Dominik Szoboszlai forced a stop from Ugurcan Cakir early in the second half before Mac Allister shot wide of the left post, though the Reds were let off the hook again when Victor Osimhen saw a goal disallowed for offside against Baris Yilmaz in the build-up.

It was then Liverpool’s turn to have a goal ruled out after Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have handled the ball from a corner before it ricocheted in off Wilfried Singo, while Cakir kept out a potential own goal from Sanchez late on as Galatasaray held on for their first-leg advantage.