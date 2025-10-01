Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has etched his name into the record books on Tuesday by becoming the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League, excluding qualifiers.

The 26-year-old reached the milestone while leading the line for Galatasaray in their Group Stage clash against Premier League champions Liverpool at Rams Park.

Making his first full start for the Turkish giants since recovering from an ankle injury sustained during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers, Osimhen wasted no time in making an impact.

READ ALSO:

He converted a 16th-minute penalty after Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai was penalised in the box. The forward calmly slotted past goalkeeper Alisson Becker to give the hosts the lead.

The goal not only secured Osimhen’s place in history but also proved decisive, as Galatasaray held on for a famous 1-0 victory over the English heavyweights.

His dominant display earned him the Man of the Match award and reinforced his reputation as one of Africa’s best finishers on the continent’s biggest stage.