UCL: Osimhen Says Galatasaray Not Afraid Of Juve, Atletico As Playoff Draw Holds Today

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared that Galatasaray are ready to face either Juventus or Atletico Madrid as the UEFA Champions League playoff draw takes place today.

The draw will be conducted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, where Galatasaray will learn their opponents in the playoff round after finishing among the top 24 teams at the end of the group phase.

Speaking after Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night, Osimhen admitted both potential opponents are strong sides but insisted the Turkish champions will approach the tie with confidence.

“Juventus are a very good team, so also Atletico,” Osimhen said. “Whoever comes, we will do our best.” Galatasaray head coach, Okan Buruk also expressed belief in his squad’s readiness, stating that the team will be fully prepared for the next challenge in Europe’s elite competition.

The stakes are high, as the winners of Galatasaray’s playoff tie will go on to face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the next round of the Champions League.