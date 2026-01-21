UCL: Osimhen Fit For Atletico Madrid Clash – Galatasaray Coach

Galatasaray head coach, Okan Buruk, has confirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is fit and available for the club’s UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Turkish champions will host the Spanish side, coached by Diego Simeone, at the RAMS Park today in a crucial European encounter.

Osimhen returned to Galatasaray earlier this week after completing national duty with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 27-year-old forward had raised injury concerns after he was forced off during Nigeria’s semi-final loss to host nation Morocco. He subsequently missed the Super Eagles’ thirdplace match against Egypt, which Nigeria won to secure the bronze medal.

However, Buruk allayed fears over the striker’s fitness, revealing that Osimhen has resumed full training with the rest of the squad since returning to Turkey. “ O s i m h e n joined the team yesterday and trained with us,” Buruk said ahead of the game. “He had a good training session, and he is available for the match.”

Osimhen’s availability is a major boost for Galatasaray as they prepare to face a tough Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League.