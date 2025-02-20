Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, has said he wants to face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen next in the Champions League.
Mbappe who spoke after netting a hat-trick as Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday night said I want to make history with this club and these teammates.
New Telegraph reports that following the match Los Blancos progressed into the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate.
Atletico have impressed this season and sit in third place in the La Liga table – just one point behind joint leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Diego Simeone’s men automatically qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. Leverkusen also finished in the top eight.
Mbappe said: “It was a great performance. I want to make history with this club and these teammates.
“Bayer Leverkusen or Atleti next? Both are difficult but I prefer Atleti, so we save ourselves a trip!”