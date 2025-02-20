New Telegraph

February 20, 2025
  3. UCL: Mbappe Reveals…

UCL: Mbappe Reveals Club He Wants To Face In Round Off 16

Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, has said he wants to face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen next in the Champions League.

Mbappe who spoke after netting a hat-trick as Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1 on Wednesday night said I want to make history with this club and these teammates.

New Telegraph reports that following the match Los Blancos progressed into the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate.

READ ALSO:

Atletico have impressed this season and sit in third place in the La Liga table – just one point behind joint leaders Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s men automatically qualified for the Champions League knockout stages. Leverkusen also finished in the top eight.

Mbappe said: “It was a great performance. I want to make history with this club and these teammates.

“Bayer Leverkusen or Atleti next? Both are difficult but I prefer Atleti, so we save ourselves a trip!”

