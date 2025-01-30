UCL: Matchday 8 Results, Qualified, Play-offs, Eliminated Teams

Share

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) phase came to an end on Wednesday night with a dramatic display from eighteen fixtures around Europe.

New Telegraph recalls that the competition changed the format this season, introducing the league, play-off round, and Round 16. The bottom 12 teams also left the competition.

After last night’s performance, Manchester City made a strong comeback to win against Club Brugge and earn their spot in the play-offs. They will be joined in the last 16 by Aston Villa and Arsenal, alongside Liverpool, who had already secured their place.

Despite recording a loss to Aston Villa (4-2), Celtic also advanced to the play-offs, marking a successful campaign for all five British teams in the group stage.

Below is the breakdown of teams automatically qualified for the last 16, play-offs, and eliminated from the 2024-2025 season:

Last 16: Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Aston Villa.

Knockout Phase Play-offs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, PSV, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Monaco, Brest, Feyenoord, Juventus, Celtic, Manchester City, Sporting, Club Brugge.

Eliminated Teams: Dinamo Zagreb, Stuttgart, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys.

Looking ahead, several intriguing matchups are possible for the next rounds, particularly for Manchester City who will face significant challenges. Teams ranked ninth through 24th will compete in two-legged play-off ties on February 11-12 and 18-19 to determine who advances to the last 16. The draw for these matchups will occur on Friday, January 31 at 11:00 GMT. The round of 16 fixtures are scheduled for March 4-5 and 11-12, with the exact matchups to be determined during the last-16 draw on February 21. By that time, clubs will also know their potential pathways to the final, as the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on the same day. UCL Matchday 8 Results: Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

2-1 Inter vs. Monaco

3-0 Barcelona vs. Atalanta

2-2 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague

2-0 Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig

1-0 Red Bull Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid

1-4 Lille vs. Feyenoord

6-1 Young Boys vs. Crvenz Zvezda

0-1 Aston Villa vs. Celtic

4-2 Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava

3-1 Sporting vs. Bologna

1-1 Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3-1 PSV vs. Liverpool

3-2 Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain

1-4 Girona vs. Arsenal

1-2 Brest vs. Real Madrid

0-3 Juventus vs. Benfica

0-2 Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

3-1

