January 29, 2026
UCL: Liverpool Breeze Past Qarabag 6–0 To Secure Automatic Qualification

Liverpool delivered a dominant performance at Anfield on Wednesday night, routing Qarabag 6-0 to finish the UEFA Champions League group stage in third place and secure a spot in the Round of 16.

The emphatic victory provided a response to recent domestic struggles and sent the Reds through with momentum behind them.

After an early injury setback to Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool took control with a flurry of goals.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a header from a set-piece and then added a second late in the match, completing a well-earned brace.

Florian Wirtz fired in Liverpool’s second from the edge of the box, while Mohamed Salah struck soon after half-time with a superb free-kick, his first goal for the club since November.

Hugo Ekitike continued the scoring with a composed finish midway through the second half, and substitute Federico Chiesa capped the rout in stoppage time to complete the six-goal blitz.

The convincing win ensures Arne Slot’s side finish the group phase with 18 points, securing automatic qualification into the last 16 and a potentially favourable tie ahead.

Qarabag, meanwhile, will head into the play-offs after ending their league campaign on a tough note.

Liverpool’s ruthless attacking display underlined their Champions League credentials — even as they juggle injury concerns and inconsistent league form and sets up an intriguing knockout phase for the historically successful club.

