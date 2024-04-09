UCL: ISIS Threatens To Attack Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG, Man City’s Matches

The Islamic State (ISIS) has vowed to carry out terrorist acts during the forthcoming Champions League matches slated for this week.

The Met has declared that it is “aware” of what appears to be an ISIS threat.

Madrid authorities also declare themselves to be “on alert.”

All four locations for this week’s quarterfinals are under threat from the Al Azaim Foundation, a media outlet that disseminates ISIS propaganda.

READ ALSO:

The organisation posted a picture with the caption, “Kill them all,” threatening to target the Emirates, the Metropolitan, the Parc des Princes, the Santiago Bernabeu, and the stadium where Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich is being held tonight.

According to sources in Spain, the Madrid authorities have triggered all of their “response systems” in response to the alleged terrorist threat.