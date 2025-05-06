UCL: Inter Milan Edge Barcelona In Thriller To Reach Final

Share

Inter Milan have booked their place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final after a pulsating 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night, sealing a 7-6 aggregate win.

Following a dramatic 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou, the return fixture lived up to expectations with another high-octane display of attacking football.

Inter started strongly, seizing early control of the match through goals from Lautaro Martinez and a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty, giving the Nerazzurri a 2-0 advantage and a crucial cushion in the tie.

READ ALSO:

Barcelona, true to their fighting spirit, mounted a spirited comeback. Eric Garcia pulled one back before halftime, and Dani Olmo added a second midway through the second half to bring the tie level once again.

With momentum on their side, Hansi Flick’s men thought they had completed the turnaround when Raphinha fired Barcelona ahead in the 87th minute, silencing the home crowd and appearing to push the Catalan giants toward a historic comeback.

However, Inter responded in dramatic fashion, equalizing in stoppage time to force extra time. In the added period, substitute Davide Frattesi became the hero of the night, curling in a stunning winner to send the San Siro into raptures.

Manager Simone Inzaghi hailed his players’ resilience after the match, as Inter return to the Champions League final for the first time since 2010.

The Italian side will now await the winner of the other semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, who face off on Wednesday in Paris.

PSG hold a slim 1-0 advantage from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1, with Inter Milan aiming to lift the trophy for the fourth time in their history.

Share