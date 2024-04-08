UCL: How Arsenal Will Struggle Against Bayern Munich – Neville

Gary Neville, the former captain of Manchester United has predicted that Arsenal will find it difficult to defeat Bayern Munich in their quarterfinal Champions League match.

Neville suggested that their lack of European experience might be an issue.

New Telegraph reports that on Tuesday night, the Gunners will welcome Bayern at the Emirates.

Arsenal leads the Premier League heading into the match, but the Bavarians have dropped their last two games against Dortmund and Heidenheim and are 16 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

At the Emirates, Bayern will not have any visiting supporters.

But Neville said on his podcast: “I hope Arsenal beat Bayern Munich, of course I do, but I actually think Arsenal will struggle against Bayern Munich.

“I know Bayern Munich at this moment in time having a torrid time in the Bundesliga, but I just feel like Arsenal will struggle against the might, the history, going to the Allianz Arena in the second leg.

“That may just be too much for them, from a point of view of sometimes there’s a learning that has to occur in the Champions League.

“I think Arsenal may experience that in the next couple of weeks, whether that’s good for them or bad for them we don’t know yet.”