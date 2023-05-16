New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
UCL: Heineken’s ‘Cheers to All Fans’ campaign hits Warri, Abuja

  • 10 hours ago
  • 2 minute read

After the exciting moments in Owerri, Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” campaign is going full throttle as it will be making a big splash in the vibrant cities of Abuja and Warri.
The hustling city of Aba and the ancient Benin City are also lined up for Mega Viewing Experiences as the UEFA Champions League enters its most crucial stage from where finalists will emerge.
Football enthusiasts in these cities and beyond can look forward to exciting moments and unforgettable experiences as Heineken brings the magic of Europe’s premier club competition to life.
Still in the race for a place in the final are football powerhouses Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, and defending champions Real Madrid who are all fired up after the results from their first-leg games.

Fans in Warri can join in the excitement on Tuesday at De Clouds Sports Lounge at Osubi Close, near the airport, the same day Oris Lounge, Aba and Rehab Lounge Benin will be pumped up for the Milan derby.

In Abuja, Pappie’s Meatro in Jabi will be the centre of attention on Wednesday to enjoy the titanic clash billed for the Etihad Stadium between Man City and Real Madrid.
Heineken’s extended “Cheers to All Fans” campaign has been a standout attraction of this season’s Champions League, redefining fan engagement by promoting inclusivity and breaking free from female stereotypes.

 

On these special nights of football, Heineken promises an unparalleled viewing experience that captures the essence of the beautiful game.

 

