Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola applauds to supporters after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has included 17-year-old goalkeeper, Max Hudson in his squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
This was revealed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a tweet via his X account on Wednesday morning.
READ ALSO:
- EPL: We’d Like To Be 3-0 Up In 10mins Against West Ham – Guardiola
- EPL: Why I Missed Big Chance Against Man City – Son
- EPL Referee To Wear Body-Cam For Man Utd Vs Crystal Palace Clash
According to him, Hudson replaced Scott Carson in City’s squad against Juventus.
“17 year old GK Max Hudson called into the Manchester City senior squad for the Champions League game v Juventus,” Romano tweeted.
“He’s replacing Scott Carson, as one more talent joining the first team from the Academy.”