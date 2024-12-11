Share

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has included 17-year-old goalkeeper, Max Hudson in his squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

This was revealed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a tweet via his X account on Wednesday morning.

According to him, Hudson replaced Scott Carson in City’s squad against Juventus.

“17 year old GK Max Hudson called into the Manchester City senior squad for the Champions League game v Juventus,” Romano tweeted.

“He’s replacing Scott Carson, as one more talent joining the first team from the Academy.”

