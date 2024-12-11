New Telegraph

December 11, 2024
UCL: Guardiola Includes 17-Year-Old Star In Man City’s Squad

Manchester City’s head coach Pep Guardiola applauds to supporters after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has included 17-year-old goalkeeper, Max Hudson in his squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

This was revealed by football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a tweet via his X account on Wednesday morning.

READ ALSO:

According to him, Hudson replaced Scott Carson in City’s squad against Juventus.

“17 year old GK Max Hudson called into the Manchester City senior squad for the Champions League game v Juventus,” Romano tweeted.

“He’s replacing Scott Carson, as one more talent joining the first team from the Academy.”

