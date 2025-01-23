UCL: Guardiola Admits PSG Better Than Man City After Their 4-2 Defeat

Share

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were better than his side, as they lost 4-2 in the Champions League game on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph reports that the Premier League champions threw away a two-goal lead to suffer a damaging defeat in France.

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland scored for City in quick succession at the Parc des Princes.

But PSG produced a stunning comeback to win the game, thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos.

The result leaves City in 25th place and in danger of crashing out of the competition.

Speaking to TNT Sport after the game, Guardiola said: “First half they had moments, one or two, we had one or two in terms of chances. But they were better.

“It was 0-2, we were fine, we scored a goal within five minutes [of the restart], they scored a goal after five minutes and we could not control.

“The first goal they gave us, they were a little bit knocked out, and in that moment they lifted, but they were better. They were quicker, faster, won the duels, one more man in the middle, and we could not cope with that. They are fast.

“Accept the defeat because the best team won, and we have a last chance at home against Brugge; if we win, we qualify…”

