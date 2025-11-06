Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca was fortunate to see his side escape with a point away to Qarabag after opting to rest several key players.

The decision to rotate his squad nearly proved costly, as the Blues struggled for rhythm and creativity before salvaging a draw late in the match.

Chelsea had Alejandro Garnacho to thank for their 2-2 draw against Qarabag after the Argentine youngster came off the bench to rescue a point for the ailing Blues.

The Blues initially took the lead through Estevao, but fell behind before half-time thanks to a horror show from Jorel Hato, who was at fault for Qarabag’s equaliser and then caused a penalty that allowed the home side take the lead.

Qarabag vs Chelsea: How It Happened

The Blues suffered an early setback when Roméo Lavia was forced off after just eight minutes, though his replacement Moisés Caicedo nearly made an immediate impact with a powerful half-volley.

Chelsea soon took the lead when Andrey Santos set up Estêvão, who cut inside and drilled a sharp finish at the near post.

However, Qarabağ responded strongly, and after Camilo Durán hit the post, Leandro Andrade pounced on the rebound to level.

Moments later, a defensive lapse from Jorrel Hato resulted in a handball, allowing Marko Janković to convert from the spot and give the hosts a halftime lead.

READ ALSO:

Chelsea fought back after the break, with Alejandro Garnacho capitalising on a loose ball to equalise early in the second half.

The Blues continued to threaten, with Enzo Fernández going close, while Qarabağ also carved out dangerous chances.

Late opportunities fell to both sides, but neither could find a winner. The draw means Qarabağ avoid defeat to English opposition for the first time, while Chelsea drop rare points under Enzo Maresca despite a spirited showing.