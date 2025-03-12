UCL: Four Clubs Qualify For Quarter-Final

Share

Four teams have successfully secured their spots in the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, with four more teams expected to join later on Wednesday night.

The four clubs that have booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after Tuesday night fixtures are Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In the early kick-off, FC Barcelona delivered a commanding performance against Benfica, clinching a 3-1 victory at the iconic Camp Nou.

This victory was built on their previous 1-0 win in Portugal, achieved under challenging circumstances as they played with just 10 men.

On home soil, the Catalan giants were in a class of their own, with standout forward Raphinha netting two goals, further solidifying Barcelona’s reputation as a dominant force in European football.

Bayern Munich also showcased their strength, defeating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in their second leg and advancing with a comfortable 5-0 aggregate score.

The Bavarians, under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany, displayed tactical superiority, with star players Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies contributing significantly to the team’s progress.

In another thrilling encounter, Inter Milan overcame Feyenoord with a 2-1 victory on the night, ensuring a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Serie A side’s Marcus Thuram and Hakan Çalhanoglu found the back of the net, demonstrating their attacking capabilities, while Feyenoord’s Jakub Moder managed to pull one back from the penalty spot.

The most suspenseful match of the evening saw Paris Saint-Germain push Liverpool to the limit. After securing a 1-0 victory at Anfield, the French champions took the tie to extra time before emerging victorious in a gripping penalty shootout, winning 4-2.

As the quarter-finals approach, only one match fixture has been confirmed following Tuesday’s round of 16 second legs.

Bayern Munich will face Inter Milan, marking a clash between two European powerhouses vying for a place in the prestigious semi-finals. Bayern’s impressive 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena laid the foundation for their eventual aggregate triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, while Inter’s solid performance against Feyenoord secured their advancement.

