UCL Final: S’Eagles Star, Simon Backs PSG To Beat Inter Milan

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has thrown his support behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final clash against Inter Milan, set to take place tonight at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Simon, who plies his trade with Ligue 1 side FC Nantes, expressed optimism that PSG can bring home their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, emphasising that a win would not just be for the Paris club but for the entire French football community.

“Of course, being in the final is not new for them; it is their plan. I hope they will win it. This will not be just for them; it will be for France as well,” Simon told Flashscore.

Led by Luis Enrique, PSG are looking to cap off a dominant domestic season with European glory.

Despite multiple domestic titles in recent years, the Champions League has eluded the French giants. A win tonight would mark PSG’s first Champions League triumph in their history.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan enters the final with a wealth of European pedigree, having won the prestigious trophy three times in their storied history.

Having faced PSG in Ligue 1, Simon praised their squad depth and individual brilliance, asserting they have the necessary firepower to overcome the Italian side.

“PSG have all it takes to beat Inter Milan. I have played against them; they have quality players,” Simon added.

As one of Ligue 1’s standout Nigerian players, Simon sees PSG’s success as a symbolic victory for French football, which has been striving for European supremacy.

With the whole of France rallying behind the Parisians, tonight’s final promises to be a landmark moment for the league and its growing global fan base.

