UCL Final: Pepsi Thrills Fans with Goalfest

Nigeria’s leading cola brand, Pepsi, on Saturday night, thrilled fun-loving football fans to an unforgettable UEFA Champions League final experience at the 2023 edition of Pepsi Goal Fest in Lagos. The event, which took place at the Bal- moral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, featured a live viewing of the game between two European league giants, Manchester City and Inter Milan. Pepsi thrilled fans with an electrifying final opening performance by Grammy Award winner and Pepsi ambassador, Burna Boy at the Pepsi KickOff Show. Some of the confam highlights of the evening included the guest appearances by Nigerian football legends, John Mikel Obi and Victor Ikpeba.

All these left the audience captivated beyond their expectations. Fol- lowing the match viewing, the stage was activated for a Confam Football Party with some of Nigeria’s biggest music and DJ stars. Naija’s popular music crooner, Zlantan Ibile, gave fans an amazing expe- rience, while the energy was supplied by Hype masters, Dotun and Shody. When fans thought it was over, Pepsi DJ Ambassador, DJ Xclusive and Maze x Mxtreme took the experience a notch higher to give fans an astonishing night of their lives. Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, expressed Pepsi’s excitement at hosting fans to such exhilarating experience.