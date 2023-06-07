UCL Final: Omah Lay leads star cast as Heineken’s ‘Cheers to All Fans’ peaks in Lagos

Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” campaign will peak in Lagos on Saturday, June 10, with an all-star line-up of performers that will light up the Champions League final clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan. Award-winning singers, Omah Lay, Fave, Bayanni and Minz are top of the list of artists pencilled down to thrill fans with their hit songs on Saturday.

DJ Anonymous and Titanium as well as hype man, Toby Shang will also be at the Landmark Event Centre to add colour to a glorious night of football and a unique viewing experience. As the global attention will be at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium where Manchester City and Inter Milan will be slugging it out for the most-coveted silverware in club football, the Landmark Event Centre will also be bubbling with unmatchable entertainment courtesy of Premium brand, Heineken.

Heineken all through the season has been lighting up different cities across Nigeria with their extended “Cheer to all fans” campaign and according to Portfolio Manager – Premium Lager at Heineken, Sampson Oloche, a befitting final is on the cards in Lagos on Saturday. “Indeed, it has been another jolly ride with Heineken and Champions League football this season. From Abuja to Warri and all the other cities we had our activations this season, it was a big blast but trust me, Lagos will even be bigger because it is the grand finale for the season,” Oloche assured.

Aside from being guaranteed a similar or even better atmosphere like what will be obtainable in Istanbul on Saturday, fans and loyal consumers of Heineken are guaranteed an extra layer of entertainment befitting of a historical Champions League final night. From the classy food and drinks that would be on offer to the irresistible prizes that would be available for all to win, fans are guaranteed a night to remember at the Landmark Event Centre on Saturday.

Omah Lay, who is one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians, will be the headline act of the evening. He will perform a number of his hit songs, including “Godly,” “Understand,” and “Woman.” Fave, Bayanni and Minz will also perform, and they are expected to get the crowd dancing and singing along. DJ Anonymous and Titanium will keep the energy high with their sets, and Toby Shang will keep the crowd entertained with his jokes and banter.

Heineken’s “Cheers to All Fans” campaign has been a huge success throughout the season, and it has helped to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for football fans.