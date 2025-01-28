Share

The league phase of the UEFA Champions League will reach its finale on Wednesday night, January 29, New Telegraph reports.

The new format has already delivered a lot of drama and there promises to be more as all 18 fixtures of matchday 8 will kick-off at the same time.

Some teams will be battling for automatic qualification, while others look to avoid an early exit.

Manchester City’s 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) last week pushed the Premier League champions out of the ‘top 24’. This means they have it all to do as they face Club Brugge on the final day.

Pep Guardiola’s men now need to beat the Belgian side to advance to the knockout phase play-offs.

Uncertainty also looms over PSG’s play-off spot, while Aston Villa face an intriguing home clash against Celtic, as Unai Emery’s side looks to get back into the top eight.

Every single UEFA Champions League game in Matchday 8 will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, January 29.

Full list of Matchday 8 fixtures

Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan

Inter v Monaco

Barcelona v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v Sparta Prague

Sturm Graz v RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg v Atletico Madrid

Lille v Feyenoord

Young Boys v Crvenz Zvezda

Aston Villa v Celtic

Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava

Sporting v Bologna

Borussia Dortmund v Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV v Liverpool

Stuttgart v Paris Saint-Germain

Girona v Arsenal

Brest v Real Madrid

Juventus v Benfica

Man City v Club Brugge

Liverpool and Barcelona have already confirmed their places in the last 16, as they have both guaranteed a top-eight finish in the league phase.

