Ucl Final Experience: Finidi, Eguavoen, Young John, Others Join Heineken Cheers To All Fans Campaign

Football fans in Lagos and its environs are set for a never- before-loaded UEFA Champions League final viewing experience as the Heineken Cheers to All Fans campaign peaks in style in Lagos; the Centre of Excellence this Saturday. Aside from the all-star line-up of performers already confirmed to light up the Landmark Events Centre, the heart of the city in Ikeja will also be bubbling with activities at the Cubana Hut & Grill on Isaac John Street.

The electrifying trio of Young Jonn, DJ Consequence, and Chuey Chu will be holding the fans and loyal consumers of Heineken spellbound with top-notch performances, hot mixes of music as well as bants and jokes on a night of explosive football action between history- chasing Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Apart from the unmatchable entertainers, fans will also be sharing the Champions League final night with accomplished football icons who have excelled and made names for themselves in the round leather game. Four Nigerian football icons, Onome Ebi, Finidi George, Augustine Eguavoen and Julius Aghaowa will all grace the grand finale of the Heineken ‘Cheers to All Fans’ campaign. Onome Ebi, the captain of the Nigerian women’s national team, the Super Falcons going to the World Cup finals next month in Australia and New Zealand.

Her presence at the grand finale resonates with the inclusivity of women preached by Heineken and it will also undoubtedly inspire and empower young girls who dream of playing football at the highest level. The Heineken ‘Cheers to All Fans’ campaign is celebrating the unwavering passion and dedication of football supporters around the world and the pinnacle of this campaign is bringing together football legends and fans to celebrate the beautiful game.