UCL: Courtois Admits Costly Error In R’Madrid’s 3-0 Defeat To Arsenal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on Wednesday, admitted to making a costly mistake during his side’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

The highly anticipated encounter, which remained goalless in the first half, came alive in the second 45 minutes when Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick.

Rice expertly curled the ball around a four-man wall set up by Courtois, leaving the Belgian shot-stopper rooted to the spot.

Real Madrid’s woes continued as Mikel Merino sealed the Gunners’ dominant display with a third goal, putting Arsenal in firm control ahead of the return leg.

Speaking after the match, Courtois admitted he should have added an extra man to the wall for Rice’s free-kick, a decision he now regrets.

“I thought I’d positioned the wall well,” Courtois told Movistar. “I usually put an extra man in. I take responsibility for that. I could have put an extra man in, but I thought [Rice] wouldn’t get as much curl on it.”

He also lamented the fouls that led to the goals, stating, “The second goal is a great goal, but they were unnecessary fouls when there was no danger. Perhaps we shouldn’t make those fouls.”

Courtois will now be hoping that Los Blancos can overturn the three-goal deficit when they host Arsenal in the second leg next week at the Santiago Bernabéu.

