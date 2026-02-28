UCL: Chelsea, PSG Clash In Last 16

…Galasataray face Liverpool as Man City, Real meet again

Chelsea will play holders Paris St-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 while Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the knockout stages for a fifth straight season.

Although six Premier League clubs have qualified for the last 16 there will be no all-English ties, with leaders Arsenal to face Bayer Leverkusen.

Newcastle United will meet Barcelona, Liverpool take on Galatasaray and Tottenham have been drawn against Atletico Madrid.

The first legs will be played on March 10 and 11, with the second legs to take place on March 17 and 18. Newcastle are at home for their first leg with Barca, while their Premier League rivals are all at home for their second leg having qualified for the last 16 automatically.

Chelsea’s tie with PSG is a rematch of last year’s FIFA Club World Cup final, when the Blues beat PSG 3-0 in New Jersey “It’ll be tough but it holds no fear for us,” said Chelsea’s director of football David Barnard. “It’s too soon to speak about the final, we should think game by game.

Now we have a strong opener to face.” Man City, Newcastle and Liverpool all met their opponents during the league phase of this season’s competition, with City’s win in Madrid in December their ninth meeting with Real since April 2022.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana said: “It’s a big game for both teams. It’s like a final, we are happy to go there again.”

Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush added: “I think our advantage is that the second leg is at home. I think the atmosphere at Anfield is second to none and, hopefully, that will come into it.”

The route to the final is already known and if Newcastle and Tottenham both progress, they will meet in the quarter-finals, as will Chelsea and Liverpool in the other half of the draw.

The final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30.