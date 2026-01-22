Chelsea survived a nervy night in the UEFA Champions League, securing a narrow win over Cyprus giants Pafos to keep their automatic qualification hopes on track.

Chelsea have been in solid form in the Champions League, suffering just one defeat in their last five matches.

They arrived at the clash following a 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford at the weekend.

Needing a victory to strengthen their bid for automatic qualification, the Blues faced a resilient Pafos side that made scoring difficult.

In the end, Chelsea managed to secure a narrow 1-0 win, keeping their hopes of progressing comfortably alive.

Minute-By-Minute Action

Chelsea made six changes to their lineup following Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Brentford, with notable absences including Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, and Robert Sanchez.

In Pafos, former Chelsea defender David Luiz was only fit enough for a place on the bench, while academy graduate Domingos Quina was also named among the substitutes.

Despite dominating possession, the Blues struggled to break down a stubborn Pafos side in the first half, going into the break without a goal.

Pafos continued to frustrate Chelsea in the second half, but the visitors finally found the breakthrough in the 78th minute when Moise Caicedo headed home the opener.

After conceding, Pafos tried to respond, but Chelsea’s defence held firm to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.