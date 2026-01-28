Jose Mourinho’s Benfica pulled off an extraordinary finish in their final UEFA Champions League group-phase match, beating Real Madrid 4-2 at the Estádio da Luz, sending the team into the Champions League play-offs on goal difference over Marseille.

Real Madrid appeared on course for a comfortable night after Kylian Mbappé struck twice (30′ and 58′) to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage midway through the match.

But Benfica fought back thanks to two goals from Andreas Schjelderup and a penalty from Vangelis Pavlidis that put the hosts ahead.

Still needing a goal to leapfrog Marseille into the final play-off spot with both clubs tied on nine points, Benfica threw everything forward in stoppage time.

In the 98th minute, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin joined the attack for a set-piece and powered home a last-gasp header to seal a stupendous 4-2 victory and clinch qualification.

Real Madrid endured a night to forget beyond the loss. Two late red cards, including a second yellow for Raul Ascensio and another for Rodrygo deep into stoppage time, left Los Blancos down to nine men and dramatically impacted their standing.

The defeat dropped Real Madrid out of the top eight automatic qualification spots for the round of 16, meaning they too must now navigate the play-offs after failing to secure a direct berth.

Benfica’s extraordinary comeback ensured a memorable end to the Champions League league phase and a place in the knockout play-offs, while Real Madrid’s status among Europe’s elite has been put to the test by a stunning twist in Lisbon.