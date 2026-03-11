Bayern Munich scored thrice in each half to dismantle Atalanta 6-1 in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) encounter in Bergamo, Italy, on Tuesday evening.

Michael Olise scored a brace, with further goals from Josip Stanisic, Serge Gnabry, Nicholas Jackson and Jamal Musiala. Mario Pasalic scored Atalanta’s consolation goal.

With Harry Kane only fit enough for the bench after a recent calf injury, Bayern showed little sign of missing their leading scorer as they raced into control of the contest in Bergamo.

Olise was central to the early dominance, helping to create all three of Bayern’s opening goals inside the first 25 minutes.

His clever short corner picked out Serge Gnabry, whose delivery allowed Josip Stanisic to turn home from close range for the opener after 12 minutes.

The Frenchman then doubled Bayern’s lead himself with a superb curling finish before releasing Gnabry with a perfectly weighted pass, the winger lifting the ball over Marco Carnesecchi to make it three.

Bayern’s attacking display showed no sign of slowing after the break. Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala both found the net, while Olise grabbed his second of the night as the visitors surged to six goals by the 67th minute.

The clash was a mismatch as Bayern set the record for the highest number of goals scored by an away team in the UCL knockout rounds.

The Bavarians who scored 22 goals in the group stage, continued their goalscoring fiesta in Italy with Stanisic’s opener, before Olise and Gnabry added well-taken strikes for a three-nil lead. The scoreline makes the second leg in Germany a formality.