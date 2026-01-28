UCL: Bayern Come From Behind To Beat PSV 2-1

Bayern Munich sealed a crucial 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in their final UEFA Champions League league-phase match on Wednesday night, ensuring second place in their group and automatic progression to the Round of 16.

The narrow win, at the Philips Stadion in the Netherlands, also brought an end to PSV’s hopes of reaching the knockout play-offs.

The clash was a dramatic affair that swung back and forth in front of an electric crowd. Jamal Musiala, returning to the Bayern starting lineup after injury, opened the scoring in the 58th minute with a stunning finish following a slick combination with teammate Lennart Karl.

The goal marked Musiala’s first of the Champions League campaign and lifted the German champions ahead.

READ ALSO:

PSV refused to wilt. The Dutch side hit back in the 78th minute through Ismael Saibari, who unleashed a spectacular strike into the top corner to bring the hosts level and briefly put PSV into contention for a top 24 spot in the competition.

But Bayern, demonstrating the depth and quality that have been key to their strong European campaign, responded six minutes later. Substitute Harry Kane was on hand to slam home from close range after a precise assist from Luis Díaz, restoring the visitors’ lead and ultimately winning the match.

The England striker added to an already impressive goal tally for the season with his 40th in all competitions.

PSV’s night ended on a sour note when defender Mauro Júnior was shown a second yellow card deep in stoppage time, leaving the hosts to finish with 10 men.

The result means Bayern will enter the last 16 as group runners-up, earning home advantage in the first knockout leg, while PSV’s defeat knocks them out of European competition at this stage.

Bayern’s strong finish underlines their experience and resilience in Europe, setting up an intriguing path in the knockout rounds as they chase continental glory.