October 25, 2024
UCL: Barcelona Beat Bayern Munich 4-1, Man City, Other Results

Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha’s hat-trick gave Barcelona a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League match on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Harry Kane equalised within 17 minutes.

But Robert Lewandowski put Barca in front before Raphinha completed his hat-trick.

At the Etihad, Manchester City hammered Sparta Prague 5-0. Erling Haaland scored twice, while Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also got on the scoresheet.

Darwin Nunez scored the only goal as Liverpool won 1-0 at RB Leipzig.

In other games, Lille won 3-1 at Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan beat Young Boys 1-0 and Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw by Brest.

