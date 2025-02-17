New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
UCL: Atalanta Hope For Lookman Injury Boost In Decisive Game

Ademola Lookman will not be included in Atalanta’s squad for the UEFA Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

New Telegraph reports that Lookman sustained a knee injury in training last month and has been sidelined since then.

The talented winger has missed La Dea’s last six games across all competitions.

The 27-year-old completed part of Sunday’s training session with the rest of the team.

Lookman will likely be available for the second leg of the playoff contest billed for the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side lost the first leg 2-1 last week.

Lookman has racked up 14 goals and seven assists in 24 outings across all competitions for Atalanta this season.

