Atalanta’s hopes of securing automatic qualification to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 ended in disappointment as they fell 1-0 away to Union Saint-Gilloise in their final league-phase match.

The narrow defeat on Wednesday night, January 28, means Atalanta will now enter the Champions League play-offs rather than advancing directly into the last 16.

In a tight contest at Lotto Park, Union SG’s Anan Khalaili scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute, handing the Belgian side a rare victory over the Serie A outfit.

Despite dominating possession and creating the better chances, Atalanta finished with significantly more possession and shots, but the visitors were unable to find the breakthrough they needed.

Although Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman featured in the tie, he couldn’t make the decisive impact required to keep his side’s quest for automatic qualification alive.

Atalanta pressed throughout the match but were repeatedly denied by a resolute Union SG defence.

The Italian club will now prepare for a two-legged play-off tie as they aim to keep their European ambitions alive.

Lookman and his teammates will be hoping to regroup and channel the disappointment of this league-phase finale into a strong showing when the play-offs get underway.