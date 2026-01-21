Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman for his unexpected early return from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing it as a boost for the team ahead of their crucial fixtures.

Ademola Lookman shone for Nigeria in Morocco, tallying three goals and four assists, including a decisive penalty in the shootout against Egypt that secured the Super Eagles’ bronze medal.

Originally set to return to training in Bergamo on Wednesday, Lookman surprised Atalanta’s coaching staff by arriving a day early.

His early comeback is timely, as the winger is set to play a key role in Atalanta’s crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Athletic Bilbao tonight.

Lookman Back Ahead Of Champions League Clash

At his pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening, Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino praised Ademola Lookman for his “professional conduct” and unwavering dedication.

“On paper, he was supposed to return tomorrow,” Palladino told reporters. “But he wanted to play in this game at all costs. He’s showing a real connection to this team, and I’m very pleased about that.”

Lookman’s early return is a major boost for La Dea, who currently sit fifth in the Champions League standings. Despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Pisa in Serie A over the weekend, Palladino believes having his star winger back could make all the difference against Athletic Bilbao.