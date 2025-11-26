UCL: Arsenal Sweep Aside Bayern 3–1 To Lead Standings

Arsenal produced a commanding second-half display to earn a 3–1 victory over Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, tightening their hold at the top of the Champions League table and inflicting the German champions’ first defeat of the season.

In a clash between the competition’s top two sides, the Gunners struck first through Jurrien Timber, who met Bukayo Saka’s corner with a glancing header that beat Manuel Neuer and continued Arsenal’s impressive set-piece form.

Bayern, who had dominated possession without creating much early on, responded with a moment of brilliance as Joshua Kimmich’s diagonal pass found Michael Olise, whose volleyed cross was swept in first-time by 17-year-old Lennart Karl.

The visitors’ equaliser not only showcased their quality on the break but also marked the first goal Arsenal have conceded at home in a Champions League group or league-phase match under Mikel Arteta.

READ ALSO:

The second half belonged entirely to Arsenal. Saka came close shortly after the restart when a loose clearance dropped to him in the box, forcing Neuer into a full-stretch save. Merino and Rice both threatened as the Gunners began to overwhelm Bayern with sustained pressure, particularly from set pieces and second balls.

Arteta’s decision to introduce Gabriel Martinelli and Riccardo Calafiori tipped the momentum further in Arsenal’s favour. Calafiori quickly became involved, combining with Ebere Eze and Rice down the left before delivering a sharp cross that allowed Noni Madueke to sweep home his first goal for the club.

Bayern were left exposed moments later when Eze released Martinelli with an early pass over the top.

The Brazilian burst through from his own half, rounded the onrushing Neuer with ease, and rolled the ball into an empty net to secure his fourth goal in as many Champions League appearances this season.

The win lifts Arsenal three points clear at the top of the standings, leaving them as the only unbeaten team remaining in the competition with three matches left in this phase.

Against a Bayern side that had won 17 of their 18 games across all competitions before arriving in London, Arsenal delivered a performance of authority, depth, and growing European maturity—one that sends a strong message to the rest of the continent.