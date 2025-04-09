UCL: Arsenal Stun Real Madrid With 3-0 In Quarterfinal First Leg

Share

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The club midfielder, Declan Rice was the standout performer, netting two exceptional free-kick goals. Both set-pieces were earned through the dynamic efforts of winger Bukayo Saka, whose relentless attacks unsettled the Madrid defense.

Rice’s precise strikes left goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with little chance, marking a historic moment as he became the first player to score multiple direct free-kicks in a single Champions League knockout match.

The Gunners extended their lead in the 75th minute when Mikel Merino capitalized on a well-orchestrated build-up led by Rice, slotting the ball past Courtois to make it 3-0.

This goal further solidified Arsenal’s dominance and placed Real Madrid in a precarious position ahead of the second leg.

Arsenal’s defense was equally impressive, effectively neutralizing Real Madrid’s potent offensive threats, including star forward Kylian Mbappé.

The defensive duo of Jakub Kiwior and Myles Lewis-Skelly delivered commendable performances, ensuring that the visitors were limited to minimal opportunities throughout the match.

Fans and analysts alike have credited Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, for the team’s proficiency in dead-ball situations.

Notably, Jover was seen providing guidance to Rice moments before his first successful free-kick, highlighting the coaching staff’s role in the team’s tactical execution.

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, acknowledged the team’s defensive shortcomings and accepted responsibility for the defeat.

The loss leaves Los Blancos with a significant challenge as they prepare to host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the second leg on April 16.

Arsenal’s emphatic victory not only boosts their confidence but also places them in a favorable position to advance to the semi-finals, provided they maintain their form in the upcoming fixture.

