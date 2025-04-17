UCL: Arsenal Stun Real Madrid, Inter Knock Out Bayern

Share

Wednesday night was an European night to remember as Arsenal knocked out the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid out of the competition with a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The result sealed a historic 5-1 aggregate win for the Gunners, booking them a place in the semi-finals for the first time in almost 20 years.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 65th minute, redeeming himself after missing a crucial first-half penalty, but the lead was short-lived, as Vinícius Júnior fired Real Madrid level just two minutes later.

READ ALSO:

Arsenal, however, had the final say. Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a late counterattack deep into stoppage time to snatch victory, leaving the Spanish giants and their fans shell-shocked.

The night wasn’t without controversy, as Real Madrid were denied a penalty by VAR after a challenge involving Declan Rice and Kylian Mbappe, sparking outrage in the stands and on the Madrid bench.

For Carlo Ancelotti’s side, the defeat marks one of the most stunning exits in the club’s storied Champions League history.

Over in Italy, Inter Milan also booked their place in the last four after holding Bayern Munich to a pulsating 2-2 draw at the San Siro, securing a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Harry Kane had given Bayern hope with a 52nd-minute header, but Inter responded swiftly through Lautaro Martínez and Benjamin Pavard, turning the game on its head within 10 minutes.

Eric Dier’s 76th-minute header gave Bayern a lifeline, but the Italians held firm in the closing stages to seal a hard-fought semi-final ticket.

The Champions League semi-final fixtures are now set

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

FC Barcelona vs Inter Milan

Share