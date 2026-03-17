UCL: Arsenal Secures Comfortable 2-0 Win Over Leverkusen

Arsenal made light work of Bayer Leverkusen, all thanks to goals from Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze, securing the Gunners’ spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Following the match, Arsenal will now meet Sporting in the round of eight as the Portuguese team put five past Bodo/Glimt in a thrilling comeback from a 3-0 deficit prior to kickoff.

After Kai Havertz’s late penalty last week earned a 1-1 draw, the Gunners entered this match level on aggregate with the Germans and did not allow Leverkusen to relax in the first half.

READ ALSO:

Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich made outstanding saves to preserve the game 0-0 after Arsenal twice came close thanks to Gabriel’s signature headers from corners.

However, Blaswich was powerless to stop Eze’s first goal in the Champions League, which he scored by controlling the ball on the outskirts of the box, turning, and driving it high into the net.

In the second half, Arsenal continued where they left off, and Rice sealed the victory by neatly putting the ball into the bottom corner after running onto a clearing from Leverkusen.

Before the Gunners play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday, Mikel Arteta was able to rest some of his important players after the game was won.