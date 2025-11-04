UCL: Arsenal Secure Confident Win Over Slavia Prague

Arsenal continued their impressive European campaign on Thursday night, defeating Slavia Prague with a dominant display that showcased both tactical control and attacking flair.

The Gunners cruised to a 3–0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, extending their unbeaten run in continental competition and further solidifying their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

From the opening whistle, Mikel Arteta’s men took control of the match, pressing high and moving the ball fluidly across midfield.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Bukayo Saka fired home from close range after a clever exchange with Martin Ødegaard.

Arsenal’s dominance continued, and just before halftime, Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead with a composed finish following an incisive counterattack.

Slavia Prague struggled to contain Arsenal’s pace and precision, managing only a few half-chances on the break.

The visitors’ defensive line was consistently stretched by the runs of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Declan Rice anchored the midfield with authority, breaking up play and dictating tempo.

The result was sealed in the 78th minute when Martinelli converted from Saka’s cross, capping off a superb team performance.

The clean sheet also highlighted Arsenal’s defensive solidity, with William Saliba and Ben White putting in commanding performances at the back.

Speaking after the match, Arteta praised his team’s composure and discipline: “We played with the right balance tonight, aggression when we needed it and control when the game demanded calm. I’m proud of how the players maintained focus from start to finish.”

The win puts Arsenal firmly in charge of their Europa League group, extending their lead at the top and boosting confidence ahead of their weekend Premier League fixture.

With this level of form and cohesion, the Gunners look well poised to mount deep challenges both domestically and in Europe.