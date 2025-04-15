UCL: Arsenal Get Partey, White Boost Ahead Of Madrid Clash

Share

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta received a double injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 16.

This was as the duo of Thomas Partey and Ben White were spotted in training on Tuesday, April 15, ahead of the match showdown.

Their recoveries from small knocks will be a huge boost for Arteta ahead of their trip to Spain.

Partey was not able to finish the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday evening and was replaced by Jurrien Timber.

White did not make the matchday squad at all, as he continues to struggle with niggles after a knee problem.

Riccardo Calafiori was, however, not with the rest of the squad as they continued their preparations for the game.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of the tie at the Emirates last week.

