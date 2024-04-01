New Telegraph

April 3, 2024
UCL: Ancelotti Reveals How R’Madrid Can Defeat Man City

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has offered some ideas on how his club can defeat Manchester City in the Champions League(UCL) this year.

New Telegraph reports that on Tuesday, April 9, Real Madrid will play the first leg of their quarterfinal Champions League match against Man City.

This is coming after the victories over RB Leipzig and Copenhagen, respectively, in the last 16, both teams secured their spots in the final eight.

READ ALSO:

Following Real Madrid’s 2-0 La Liga victory against Athletic Club over the weekend, Ancelotti stated that his team needed to perform at its highest level to defeat the Premier League winners.

“To beat (Manchester) City, we all have to be at the best possible level,” Ancelotti said.

