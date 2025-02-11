Share

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has finally named Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola as the ‘best coach in the UEFA Champions League’ competition.

New Telegraph reports that Man City will on Tuesday night, February 11 host Real Madrid in the Champions League playoffs first leg tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The Italian Coach spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of City clash in the Champions League playoffs.

The return leg will take place next week at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. The winner of the two-leg fixtures will progress to the Champions League Round of 16.

Speaking to reporters at the Etihad Stadium press room, Ancelotti also branded Guardiola’s side as one of the best teams in Europe.

“Fitness levels are not so indicative. If you’re not 100%, you’re not going to give 100% in this kind of game,” Guardiola said.

“City are one of the best teams in Europe and currently have the best coach in this competition.

“It’s the toughest game we could have, but we think we are competitive despite the emergency we are in.”

