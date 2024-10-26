New Telegraph

October 26, 2024
October 26, 2024
UCL: Aguero Names Three Favourite Teams To Win Trophy This Season

Former Argentina striker, Sergio Aguero, has named the three favourites to win the Champions League (UCL) title this season.

According to him, they are Manchester City, Barcelona and Arsenal.

So far, all the 36 teams in the new format have played three games.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Man City are currently in the top eight, while Arsenal are ninth but are level on points with City.

Current holders Real Madrid are only 12th.

“I’ve always felt that the favourite to win the tournament is Manchester City, and then Real Madrid, but I also see a very strong Arsenal team,” Aguero told Stake.

“However, I do hope both Man City and Barca can conquer this edition.

“But to tell you my prediction, I feel that this year’s Final will have two teams that no one is expecting.”

