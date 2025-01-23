UCL: 15 Teams Qualify For Round Of 16, Knockout Stages

Share

Following Wednesday’s night results, at least 15 teams have booked their places in both the Round of 16 and knockout stages of this season’s European Champions League.

New Telegraph reports that the new-look 36-team format is now reaching the climax of the league phase.

However, only two of the eight clubs that will go straight through to the round of 16 have been confirmed and 16 teams will take part in the knockout play-off round in February.

The clubs in 9th to 24th places will take part in the play-off round next month. While those in the 25th to 36th are eliminated.

READ ALSO:

Three clubs have already been eliminated. Nine more will drop out next week. Unlike in previous years, no teams will drop into the Europa League.

Round of 16:

Liverpool are guaranteed to finish first or second and this assures the Reds of a top seeding position in the bracket.

Barcelona have also secured a top-eight finish with a dramatic winner in a 5-4 comeback victory at Benfica.

Teams guaranteed at least a place in the knockout playoff round:

Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Internazionale, Aston Villa, Brest, AS Monaco, Lille, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The rest will be determined on match day eight.

Share

Please follow and like us: