UCIF Distributes N1.98bn In Dividends Amid Strong Growth

Share

The United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF), the infrastructure investment arm of United Capital Plc, has declared a total dividend payout of N1.98 billion to unitholders for the 2024 financial year, reinforcing its position as a leading player in Africa’s infrastructure financing landscape.

In line with its bi-annual distribution framework, UCIF disbursed N769 million as an interim payout for the first half of 2024, followed by N1.21 billion for the second half, showing its commitment to delivering consistent value to investors.

These distributions, comprising both principal and accrued interest, reflect the fund’s strategic approach to high-yield infrastructure investments across key economic sectors.

Commenting on the milestone, UcheNna Mkparu, Chief Investment Officer and Fund Manager at UCIF, emphasized the fund’s commitment to governance, compliance, and value-driven investments.

“UCIF’s performance underscores our adherence to sound governance principles and disciplined investment strategies. We remain focused on delivering superior returns while financing transformative projects that drive sustainable economic growth in Nigeria and Africa,” Mkparu stated.

The fund reported an impressive gross return of 23.08%, with revenues surging 150% year-on-year, climbing from N791 million in 2023 to N1.9 billion in 2024.

This robust growth reaffirms UCIF’s profitability and its ability to generate attractive returns while channeling capital into high-impact infrastructure projects.

UCIF continues to play a pivotal role in financing critical sectors such as renewable energy, power, telecoms, recycling, and agribusiness, contributing to long-term sustainable development across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) is a SEC-licensed, N150 billion closed-ended infrastructure fund designed to finance and support transformative projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

