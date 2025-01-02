UCH’s First 2025 Baby Born At 12.01am

Share

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says it received the first baby of 2025 at 12.01 a.m. yesterday.

The hospital’s Deputy Director of Nursing, Mrs Adenike Osubu, said the baby was born to 24-year-old Kudirat Asimiyu.

She said Asimiyu, a booked patient and fashion designer, delivered the baby at 41 weeks and two days. “The baby, which weighed 3.1 kg, was delivered via spontaneous vertex delivery, and the baby and mother are both stable,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports a second baby was delivered at the hospital at 2.43 a.m. yesterday. NAN reports the babies were presented gifts by Mouka Limited, led by the Business Partner Manager, Mr Samuel Arokoyo.

According to Osubu, the second baby was delivered by 23-year-old Oluwakemi Olabiyi, an unbooked patient. “The baby, a life neonate, weighed 3.55 kg.

The mother was admitted on December 31, while she was also delivered via spontaneous vertex delivery,” Osubu said.

UCH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, felicitated the families and urged them to ensure the babies were adequately immunised.

Otegbayo prayed that the parents would live long to train the babies to fulfil their destinies. “This is their first baby, we pray it will not be the last,” Otegbayo said.

