Uchenna-Stephen Igwe: A Politician Who Thinks Of Next Generation

In the words of Albert Pine: “What we do for ourselves dies with us, but what we do for others’ lives on and is immortal”. In Ebonyi State, the fire of hope has been stoked to full dazzle by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Stephen Igwe; his wife, Mrs Judith Igwe, and their partners through the establishment of the Stephen and Judith Igwe International Education Foundation.

Just as the name indicated, the foundation was designed to give effect to the founders’ long craved desire to ventilate premium educational opportunities for the benefit of ordinary rural youths of Ebonyi North in appreciation of their unalloyed support for the administration of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru – a man whom Hon. Stephen Uchenna Igwe calls “father”.

The governing board, made up of university dons, a revered Catholic cleric, seasoned educational administrators, strategists and public affairs managers, is chaired by Ebonyi-born charismatic priest, educationist and charity icon, Reverend Father Peter Omogo. Through the foundation’s scholarship programme, Hon. Stephen and Mrs Judith Igwe have offered hope of unencumbered education to 45 economically-challenged undergraduates.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Donatus Ilang, performed the unveiling of the foundation and the pioneer beneficiaries on behalf of Governor Nwifuru, during the recent Igwe Day celebration, an annual memorial in honour of late Chief Patrick Igwe (Egbebeleke), father of the founder of the foundation, on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Idembia village, Ishieke Mgbomeze, Ebonyi State.

That gesture of Hon. Stephen-Uchenna Igwe; his wife, Mrs Judith Igwe; and their partners aligned with Governor Francis Nwifuru’s commitment to educational development. Beyond that, the founders have demonstrated a shared vision with the governor for empowering Ebonyi youths. The gesture was also an example for others with economic power to support access to education and community growth.

The development of any given society is a collective duty that the government cannot do alone. Notwithstanding the lofty formal postulations that access to education is a fundamental right, the reality is that for many students in rural areas, financial constraints constitute a significant barrier to higher education.

The Foundation is a golden ladder which has come to smoothen the connection of ordinary, nay forlorn youths, with their big dreams

The foundation’s scholarship programme enabled talented students from rural Ebonyi North to pursue their dreams in fields critical to national growth which includes law, medicine, nursing, engineering, accountancy, pharmacy, medical laboratory science, ICT and more.

The foundation’s scholarship programme does more than just fund tuition – it opens doors to opportunities, empowers minds, and breaks cycles of poverty. The founders have invested in the building of future leaders, innovators and change makers of Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

This noble initiative underscores the power of philanthropy in transforming lives and shaping the future of individuals, communities, and the nation at large. The positive impacts of Stephen and Judith Igwe International Education Foundation’s initiative are humongous and all-pervading.

When these scholars graduate and return to their communities, they would have become role models and social engineers, inspiring others to strive for excellence. By that token, the beneficiaries will not only contribute to social development and improved healthcare; they will equally become catalysts for economic growth and uplift of communities. This is philanthropy with tangible outcomes.

That humane venture of Hon. Stephen and Mrs Judith Igwe should prompt more stakeholders, public-spirited individuals, corporations and capable individuals to invest in education. By emulating the worthy example of the Foundation, many youths will be productively engaged, thereby diverting them from crimes and building a safer society.

Through this way, a new Nigeria where talents overtake poverty could be created. The scholarship opportunities which the Stephen and Judith Igwe International Education Foundation presented to the benefiting students were positive challenges.

The beneficiaries were challenged to fully utilise the golden opportunities and become functional members of the society after graduation. They would later be expected to escalate the Foundation’s legacy by lending their broadened shoulders for other deserving rural youths to cling to their hopes and aspirations.

The governing board of Stephen and Judith Igwe International Education Foundation chaired by Rev. Fr. Dr. Peter Omogo should take its stars for the transparent packaging, screening and interviewing of the beneficiaries. The 45 pioneer beneficiaries, who weathered the rigorous qualification processes of the Foundation, deserve plaudits too. The Foundation is a golden ladder which has come to smoothen the connection of ordinary, nay forlorn youths, with their big dreams.

That this was done in favour of ordinary people and without expectation of reward is heartwarming. When James Freeman Clarke stated that: “A politician thinks of the next election. A statesman, of the next generation”, he did not reckon with personalities like Hon. Igwe; his wife, Judith, and their partners deserve all encouragement and accolades for that great initiative which is transforming minds and shaping the futures of generations.