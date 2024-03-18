Uchenna Nnanna Advises Single Ladies On Marriage

Nollywood actress, Uchenna Nnanna, has advised singles to be prepared before beginning their journey into marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Nnanna explained that despite many of her friends getting married, she didn’t let it bother her because she married at her own pace when she was ready.

According to her, while it is vital to seek God’s guidance before making such a significant decision, she added that marrying a lovely partner is essential.

She said, “People are not being prepared for marriage, and they are not defining what they want. Are you getting married because your mates are getting married?

“Or are you getting married because you feel you are ready for it? Most of my friends got married before me, but I got married on my own time, and today, I am enjoying my marriage.

READ ALSO:

“It is important to seek the face of God before getting married. For the females should watch their partners. How does he treat his sisters and his mother? That will tell you how he will treat you.

“For the men, they should observe the way the lady they want to get married to treats others, and even beggars on the street. How does she treat children running around your compound?

“Those are the things that will tell you the kind of person she is. It will be hard for a man who treats his sisters and mother well to hurt one. When one is married to a kind partner, there will always be a way to sort things out when there is a crisis.”