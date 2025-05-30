Uchenna Igwe: Punching Bag For Ebonyi’s Political Desperados

Share

Over the years, the services I render have brought me close to many public officers whom I regard as managers of the public trust. This experience cuts across the three tiers of government as well as the three organs of government; and it spans two decades now.

Of all the public officers I have worked with, I have never seen one fearless and harmless, but yet enviously traduced and endangered as the present Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Stephen Igwe, JP. Hon. Uchenna Igwe, fondly called “Iwhoro Naru Mba” (which means, “illuminator of the society”) is a man who has given good accounts of himself in public offices and his private dealings with people.

My first encounter with Hon. Igwe was in his days as the Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). An oven-fresh accountant, brimming with youthful zest, it was interesting to watch the young man invest his faculties into the big shoe that his position was.

Hon. Igwe was appointed as the Coordinator of the Ebonyi Development Centre and he established the yet unbroken record of the best performing coordinator in the history of the Centre before voluntarily turning down re-appointment in order to give other people the opportunity to contribute to the development of the place.

He later served as a member of Ebonyi State Judicial Service Commission. Hon. Igwe’s selflessness came to the fore after the inauguration of his political ally and foster-father, Builder Francis Nwifuru, as the Governor of Ebonyi State in May 2023.

While others who worked in the Nwifuru project lobbied for plum appointments and often persuaded Igwe for recommendations, a gesture he often obliged them; Uchenna (‘Will of God’) maintained his cool, trusting God and relying on the new governor, Nwifuru, with whom he had a long history of confidence and benevolence.

Governor Nwifuru later appointed Hon. Igwe into the plum, coveted, sensitive and challenging position of the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The appointment of Hon. Igwe, though not completely a surprise to him, was uniquely challenging as elite personalities who should have supported Igwe to succeed in his office began to work hard to become Igwe’s successor in the new office! Hence, the burgeoning blackmail industry sprang up to run him out of Governor Nwifuru’s favour, office and town.

Relying on the will of God and the time-tested candour of his principal, Builder Francis Nwifuru, Hon. Igwe was doubly determined to discharge the trust bestowed on him by Nwifuru – a man whom he calls: “My father”.

Igwe clothed himself with the impregnable armours of courageous neutrality, simple appetite, honesty and focus on the corporate vision of Builder Nwifuru to take Ebonyi State and her people to greater heights.

Because there is no physical department in the Ministry of Local Government, EBSG used a consultant for the design and costing of the residential palace duplex projects of Governor Nwifuru for the 68 traditional rulers in the state. The design had an aerial parlour measuring 15m by 7.5m with just two dropping beams at the decking to carry that big weight!

In Ebonyi State, Uchenna Stephen Igwe has become an epitome of transparency, honesty, commitment to peace and the greater Ebonyi project…

The handlers of the jobs were built according to that faulty design, presumably under the supervision of the consultant. Before long, some of the buildings began to crack.

Hon. Igwe had to go out of his way arresting some of the handlers of the job beginning from the consultant. He equally assembled a team of experts and assessed each of the 68 buildings.

They made recommendations, the implementation of which the Honourable commissioner personally supervised. Yet, the blackmail industry took over conventional and new media spaces, traducing Hon. Igwe for embezzling the project funds and using the same to build private mansions in choice parts of Nigeria!

But in the end, the commissioner was vindicated! The truth was discovered. Majority of the projects were delivered and have been commissioned by the governor.

The implementation of Ebonyi Peoples’ Charter of Needs peace policy to resolve traditional stool and town union leadership tussles became another raw material for spinning rubbish against Hon. Igwe. From Nkomoro, through Unwuezoka, Oshiri, Okpoto to Ukawu and other communities in Ebonyi State, Hon. Igwe’s neutrality in traditional stool and town union leadership matters has remained a bitter pill for many to swallow.

All that any loser in the neutral contests organised by the Hon. Igwe-led ministry needed to notify the standby blackmail industry and media platforms would be set on fire with bizarre allegations of bribery and imposition against Hon. Igwe.

Recently, the pull-down-Hon. Igwe campaign took a dramatic turn: People from the Nkomoro community accused him of bribery and imposition on international television and other media channels.

While these same Nkomoro people, led by a Catholic priest, were on the set of an audience-participatory programme of a local radio station and were publicly retracting their earlier allegations against Hon. Igwe, the blackmail industry initiated another moribund prototype anti-Uchenna Igwe allegation of bribery and imposition against the Ukawu community.

In Ebonyi State, Hon. Uchenna Stephen Igwe has become not just an epitome of transparency, honesty, commitment to peace and the greater Ebonyi project, this “dove in Ebonyi’s political jungle” has also become the punching bag of bad losers and Ebonyi political desperados.

