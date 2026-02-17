Uchendu And S’South Agenda: How ADC Plans To Reshape 2027 Politics

In South-South politics, experience is not mere decoration; it is leadership. Our region has faced cycles of bold promises and unfinished projects that resurface every election season. If 2027 is to be a true turning point, leadership decisions must be strategic, not sentimental.

That is why Senator Andrew Uchendu is not just relevant—he is essential.

Before politics elevated his profile, his performance defined his path. In 1992, he received the National Productivity Merit Award (now the National Productivity Order of Merit) for managing Risonpalm, one of Nigeria’s largest oil palm estates.

In 2008, he was honoured with the national award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) for legislative service. Across decades in public life, his reputation has been built on delivery, not applause.

He entered politics in 1994 through the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation, representing Emohua, Ikwerre, and Obio/Akpor at the National Constitutional Conference—an early sign of grassroots credibility.

In the House of Representatives, his interventions were strategic and timely. He propelled motions on the Ogbakiri crisis, the rehabilitation of the East-West Road, youth unemployment, insecurity in the Niger Delta, and the invasion of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In volatile moments, he chose institutional responses over inflammatory rhetoric. Leadership is often measured not only by fights fought but also by crises averted.

His legislative record extended beyond motions. He sponsored the Standard Tendering Procedure for the Award of Contracts — widely known as the Due Process Bill — enhancing transparency in public procurement.

He championed a National Youth Development Programme Bill to institutionalise structured youth engagement. It reflected an early realisation that development, not force, is the sustainable response to unrest in the Niger Delta.

He later chaired the South-South Parliamentary Caucus, led the House Committee on Public Service Matters, and served on the committees on Upstream, Power, and procurement.

As Senator representing Rivers East in the 8th National Assembly, he brought negotiation expertise and institutional memory to the Red Chamber. Uchendu’s bill on Dues was introduced in the House before the Federal government brought on an Executive Bill.

Throughout his tenure, he consistently advocated for renewed focus on Oloibiri — the birthplace of Nigeria’s oil industry — as a symbol of a larger truth: resource wealth must lead to visible regional development.

Senator Uchendu’s remarkable political journey continued when he became a Foundation Member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998. In 2013, he took a bold step, leading a historic defection of 37 members of the House of Representatives to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As a key architect of the APC, Senator Uchendu played a vital role in shaping the party’s early years. However, in 2025, he made another significant decision by leaving the APC over concerns that the party was drifting away from its democratic values.

True to his commitment to democratic principles, Senator Uchendu joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he now serves as Deputy National Chairman, bringing his extensive experience and leadership to the position.

At a time when many political entities come alive only during election seasons, the ADC is investing in organisation, ideology, and institutional depth. It is building structures across states, clarifying policy, and prioritising stakeholder cohesion. Sustainable political influence requires long-term preparation.

Yet, structure without unity is fragile. The South-South has generated vast national revenue, yet often negotiates from fragmented platforms. That imbalance must change.

The issue of fair revenue sharing and fiscal federalism must shift from conference resolutions to legislative negotiations.

A clear South-South agenda must prioritise environmental remediation, infrastructure renewal, equitable revenue frameworks, and economic diversification.

The East-West Road should serve as an economic corridor, not just a campaign slogan. Strategic maritime assets in Onne, Warri, and Calabar must drive industrial expansion and youth employment. Oloibiri remains both a historic landmark and a policy challenge.

For the ADC to inspire regional confidence, it must exemplify the internal democracy it advocates nationally. Credibility begins internally. Consensus-building, inclusiveness, and merit-based leadership will determine whether the party becomes a reliable vehicle for regional repositioning.

Across six states, expectations are practical: jobs, security, functional infrastructure, and governance that outlives election cycles. Youth engagement must therefore be structured, digital, and policy-driven.

The region’s demographic strength can become an asset only when channelled into productivity instead of frustration.

New parties inevitably face scepticism, financial disparities, and entrenched competition. Political history, however, shows disciplined movements are often underestimated at inception.

Uchendu’s edge lies in his understanding of legislative negotiation, regional sensitivities, and national governance frameworks. He embodies a bridge between institutional experience and future-oriented reform.

The South-South cannot afford political improvisation in 2027. It needs structure, negotiation capacity, and disciplined regional alignment.

With seasoned statesmen like H.E. John Odigie-Oyegun, Rotimi Amaechi, Liyel Imoke, and Donald Duke converging around strategic collaboration, the South-South stands at the brink of renewed influence within Nigeria’s political landscape.

2027 is not just another election cycle. It is a chance to recalibrate the South-South’s bargaining power and political destiny.

This time, preparation must match ambition.

Oboh, ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary. Writes on regional political development, party strategy and democratic reform in Nigeria.