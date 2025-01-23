Uchechi Emelonye Changes Stage Name To Chechii

Share

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Uchechi Emelonye has officially announced a new professional name: ‘Chechii’.

Known for her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics, the artist revealed that the name change reflects her artistic evolution and personal growth as an artist.

Chechii, whose music has captivated audiences with hits like ‘Underwater’, and ‘Foolish’, shared that the name change is part of her vision to create a unique and memorable identity in the music industry.

“This new chapter represents my journey toward embracing who I am creatively and personally.

Chechii feels authentic and reflects the artist I’m evolving into: bold, fresh, and confident.,” she explained.

She further stated that the name change comes at a pivotal moment in her career as she plans to release a series of new projects that highlight her versatility and artistry.

As Chechii, she aims to forge deeper connections with her audience, injecting vibrant and distinctive flair into the Afro-soul and contemporary music scene.

The artist assures that this transition will not affect the authenticity and emotional depth that fans have come to love in her music.

Instead, it marks the beginning of a more dynamic phase of her career, poised to expand her reach and impact in the global music space.

Chechii who just released her Mixed Emotions EP late 2024 is set to make waves as a name to watch in 2025.

