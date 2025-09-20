Uche Ogbodo Opens Up On Why She Did BBL

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has revealed why she underwent body enhancement surgery, popularly known as BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift).

In a candid interview with Saturday Beats, the mother of three explained that she had struggled with her body image after welcoming her third child.

According to her, pregnancy and multiple cesarean sections had taken a toll on her physique, leaving her unhappy with her appearance.

She stressed that the decision was personal and not influenced by societal pressure, noting that the surgery was strictly for her mental well-being.

“Growing up, I was very busty, but that’s not all beauty entails nowadays. Having babies didn’t help matters for me. I didn’t like what I saw when I looked at myself after my third baby. So, I felt I owed it to myself to be happy and confident.

“I had to have work done on myself for me, not for anyone else, but for my mental health, to feel good, okay, and enough. I am enough competition for myself,” she said.

Unlike some celebrities who remain silent after cosmetic procedures, Ogbodo said she chose transparency because she believes in honesty and wants to inspire other women.

“In this country, I find it awkward that people, especially celebrities, are not always honest. Many go and disappear, then return with a banging body and make it seem natural. That’s not the truth. You worked on your body, so why hide it? I believe in using my experiences to give women hope,” she said.

The actress, who confirmed that her husband supported her decision, also acknowledged the risks of cosmetic surgery. However, she emphasized that she felt safe because she was in the right hands.

“There’s danger in everything. Even malaria can kill. But I wasn’t afraid because I trusted the process,” she noted.

Ogbodo concluded by highlighting that no woman is “moulded in perfection,” especially mothers who have gone through childbirth multiple times. For her, the surgery was about embracing self-love and living with confidence.