Uche Ogbodo Knocks May Edochie Amids Trolls From Fans

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her social media page to call out the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May over the consistent trolls from the latter’s fans.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Uche disclosed on social media that her shop was burgled, and according to her, May’s fans have been mocking her, saying karma is dealing with her for supporting Judy and Yul Edochie’s marriage.

In response, the movie star took to her Instagram page to lament how May’s fans had ridiculed her over her failure to publicly condemn Judy Austin for breaking Yul’s marriage with May.

She further accused May of enjoying the toxicity of her fans, adding that she has never come out to condemn them for their toxicity.

She wrote, “Toxic May Edochie fans! Unah go dey Taya ooo. Very very toxic bunch of lunatics! You people don’t own this social media o! No matter how toxic you get, you can never pass Wizkid’s FC.

“Stop watching my videos if it hurts so bad! Misfortune is life, and it’s rotational; it will surely swing. So wait for your own turn. Allow me enjoy mine.

“Singing Karma Karma. Karma dey visit innocent person? Someone whose heart is pure and not ridden with evil? Hell No! You senseless lots don’t even know nothing about karma. “Thief stole my things then it’s my Karma because I chose to mind my business. Lol. Chai! Ok ooo! The real karma is coming to you all for actually being evil and vile towards people. You just wait! “It is I Uche Ogbodo mumu people are trying to bully and intimidate. Mtchewww. I blocked May because you lot wouldn’t let me like her pictures in peace. And she seems to enjoy the toxicity! ”So that pisses me off! As she can not tell you to stop insulting and trolling an innocent person, what’s the need to continue to follow? “I beat my own drums! And I’m not gonna come out publicly to dehumanize Yul Edochie or make a caricature of Judy before you know I don’t support them! This is my life and my page; if you hate me that much, kindly unfollow me! Thanks “I am out here stating what happened to me to the public and you people are trying to make a field day off it! This is my platform! I will cry as much as I want! “Tears my own, phone my own, platform my own! Allow me to cry. Am I begging you money? Just leave me the hell alone. Now we are all crying together.”

