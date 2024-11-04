Uche Ogbodo Cries Out Over N50m Business Loss

Share

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has expressed her heartbreak after her business was reportedly targeted by burglars, resulting in substantial financial losses.

In an emotional post on her Instagram account on Monday, Ogbodo shared her frustrations over the challenges of staying afloat as a business owner in a challenging environment.

She revealed losing nearly N50 million annually as she reflected on the toll it has taken on her resilience.

READ ALSO:

Her post reads: “I’m already tired! The world is just too wicked! How does one stay afloat with so much weight on them?

“It feels like staying under water is safer. Loosing close to 50 million a year as a business person. My God! Strong Woman in the Mud! I’m tired!”

Ogbodo’s post highlighted the harsh realities facing entrepreneurs in Nigeria, as they navigate both economic struggles and security issues.

Fans and fellow celebrities have since rallied around her, offering support and encouragement.

Share

Please follow and like us: